Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Longreach is now one of Australia's largest cruising ports with the Pride of the Murray fully operational

By Newsroom
June 25 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nearly 28,000 travellers are expected to cruise the Thomson River this season. Pictures: Sequel PR

Longreach has become one of the country's largest cruising ports after the 100-year-old paddlewheeler, Pride of the Murray, officially made its maiden voyage in western Queensland.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.