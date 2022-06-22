With less than 50 sleeps until the start of the Royal Queensland Show, the Queensland Chamber of Agriculture Shows has been busy at sub chamber level judging the Showgirl competitions.
Another two finalists were sashed on the weekend.
Monto's Claire Goody will represent the Burnett sub chamber and is currently studying a Bachelor of Veterinary Science at the University of Queensland Gatton Campus.
She has been involved in her local show for the past couple of years and is a competitor in the stud cattle section as her parents compete in the led steer competition.
The Central Highlands sub chamber will be represented by Emily Watterson who was the Alpha Showgirl.
Emily has completed a certificate three of early education and is studying a Bachelor of Agriculture at University of New England.
She is taking time out from studying and is working as a governess in her local district teaching three girls through CSDE.
