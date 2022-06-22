Queensland Country Life
Claire Goody and Emily Watterson win latest sub chambers vying for the Queensland Country Life Showgirl title

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated June 22 2022 - 3:23am, first published 2:00am
Monto Showgirl Clare Goody will represent the Burnett sub chamber at the state level. Picture: Supplied

With less than 50 sleeps until the start of the Royal Queensland Show, the Queensland Chamber of Agriculture Shows has been busy at sub chamber level judging the Showgirl competitions.

