Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Opinion

View From the Paddock: Never wish the rain away

By Lucy Moore
June 26 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Moore, writer/grazier

No matter your stance on spirituality and higher powers, I think we can all agree agriculturalists are a rather superstitious bunch. Maybe not consciously, but how often have you thrown the term "Murphy's Law" around without even thinking about it?

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.