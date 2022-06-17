Queensland Country Life
Jaccondal Charolais steers top Barcaldine Show cattle sale

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
June 17 2022 - 10:00pm
Judge Simon Drury, Condabri Feedlot, Miles, Ray White Longreach and Barcaldine principal Bill Seeney, and Frame Rural representative Matt McLane, with Aaron and Cassie Looker, Jaccondol, Barcaldine, winners of the grand champion pen. Picture: Sally Gall

A pen of red factor Charolais steers given the accolade of being competitive in Ekka-quality competition received the judge's nod at the Barcaldine Show's special weaner and feeder sale on Friday.

Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

