A pen of red factor Charolais steers given the accolade of being competitive in Ekka-quality competition received the judge's nod at the Barcaldine Show's special weaner and feeder sale on Friday.
The 12 month old steers owned by Alistair and Kym Day of Jaccondol, east of Barcaldine, were judged by Simon Drury, Condabri Feedlot, Miles as the best pen of steers, the best local pen, and the grand champion pen of the show.
Advertisement
They also won their class, steers over 380kg, and were sold for 556c/kg, weighing 460kg to return $2596/hd.
They were part of a yarding of over 750 head of cattle penned for the second annual Barcaldine Show Sale, with tough competition in every class.
Organiser Tom Chandler said they were over the moon with the quality of the yarding.
"It's an incredible reflection of what this country can do given half a chance," he said.
Judge Simon Drury said the grand champion pen, and the whole lane of 90 head, was exactly what they were looking for as feedlotters.
"This breed would do 2.4-2.5 kilograms a day, to feed for 120 days," he said. "They were all picture perfect, it was a pleasure to come out."
Jaccondol's managers, Aaron and Cassie Looker, said the softness and potential in the Charolais was what attracted them to the breed.
They use bulls from Palgrove and have some "pretty big cows in the paddock" to base the herd on.
While this is the first competition they've entered, Mr Drury said they'd stand up in Brisbane competition easily.
Another red factor Charolais pen, shown by Tom and Kathleen Gleeson, Springvale, Jericho, won the weaner steer class, selling afterwards for 796c/kg, weighing 236kg to return $1882/hd.
Mr Gleeson said his greatest enjoyment was in seeing a local event utilising the saleyard facility after years of drought and people almost giving it away, and then cracking $8.32/kg.
Peter and Sally Newton, Maranda, Barcaldine scooped the pool with first and second in the trade steer class with their Santa Gertrudis steers, selling later for 602c/kg, weighing 350kg and returning $2109/hd.
On the female side, Rodney and Teneille Ham, Mac Downs, Barcaldine won all three classes on the day, which gave them the broad ribbon for champion pen of heifers as well.
Their Brahman cross feeder heifers sold to 412c/kg, weighing 371kg and returning $1530/hd, while their Droughtmaster cross trade heifers made 428c/kg, weighing 358kg and returning $1533/hd.
Their pen of Shorthorn cross weaner heifers sold to 616c/kg to return $1931/hd.
Answering questions at the presentation, Mr Drury said the fantastic season and the calf production underway was good news for his business.
Advertisement
Despite the concerns around the possibility of biosecurity breaches, he believed the industry was going from strength to strength and wouldn't go back to where it was three years ago.
Feeder steers on account Chandler Grazing made 550c/kg weighing 422kg to return $2322/hd.
Wrens from Lena Park sold Simmentel steers weighing 314kg to return $1969/hd.
Weaner steers sold on behalf of Dave and Hannah McLean to top at 836c/kg to weigh 192kg returning $1602/hd.
Sam and Kerian Geltch sold quality Santa steers to 772c/kg to weigh 275kg and return $2123/hd.
Jodie Muntlewit, Lara, Barcaldine sold Santa cross weaner steers to 832c/kg weighing 196kg to return $1637/hd.
Advertisement
Robyn Adams, Stratford, Blackall sold 160kg Droughtmatser steers to 844c/kg to return $1333/hd.
Hannah Windsor, Mellew, Barcaldine sold stylish Angus weaner heifers to 580c/kg weighing 280kg to return $1641/hd, while Alice Downs, Blackall sold Santa heifers to $6.50c/kg to weigh 282kg and return $1836/hd.
ALSO MAKING NEWS
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.