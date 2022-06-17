Queensland Country Life
Murgon community mourns the loss of former citizen of the year

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
June 17 2022
Joan was a major part of the Murgon community, through her different roles on various committees and volunteering for several organisations. Picture: BlazeAid

Murgon locals are mourning the loss of former South Burnett citizen of the year and beloved community member Joan Adams who passed away last Friday 10th of June after a fatal farm accident on her property near Bundarra in New South Wales, where she was tragically killed whilst loading a quad bike onto a trailer.

