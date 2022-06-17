Murgon locals are mourning the loss of former South Burnett citizen of the year and beloved community member Joan Adams who passed away last Friday 10th of June after a fatal farm accident on her property near Bundarra in New South Wales, where she was tragically killed whilst loading a quad bike onto a trailer.
Ms Adams was named citizen of the year at the 2015 Australia Day awards, recognised for her many volunteer roles within the South Burnett community, including Murgon show society president for the year of 2018, whilst also volunteering for BlazeAid and being a part of the Tablelands Hall and Proston QCWA committees.
In her efforts to assist with drought funding, Ms Adams coordinated several events at the Tableland Hall to raise money for drought-affected producers in the region, as well as baking Christmas cakes for farming families who were struggling at the time.
Murgon BlazeAid coordinator and close friend Ron Murphy said that Ms Adams was a wonderful woman and was loved by the many people she met through her various roles within the community.
"One of the wonderful things about BlazeAid is the number of incredible and diversified people you get to meet and Joan would have to be placed at the head of this group," he said.
"We first met Joan in 2018 when had a camp at the showgrounds, when she was the show society president, the Tablelands hall president and president of who knows what else.
"I don't know the reason, whether she was just plain motherly and she recognised a bunch of lost souls, but she took us under her wing and in doing so, became an indispensable part of the team.
"Her helpfulness, energy, compassion and humour was shared with all.
"When the camp finished, Joan gave up her positions and her Murgon life so she could move to Bundarra to continue helping BlazeAid in her inimitable way."
Mr Murphy said that the BlazeAid volunteers showed their love and respect for Ms Adams by honouring her with a song which they wrote and sung to the tune of Dolly Parton's iconic song 'Jolene'.
"Joanie Joanie Joanie Joanie, I'm begging of you please make dinner fine. Joanie Joanie Joanie Joanie, We know you really don't have lots of time."
"Not much of a song I grant you but written and performed with deep love," Mr Murphy said.
"You touched the hearts of so many and will never be forgotten. Rest in peace sweet Joan."
