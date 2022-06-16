Theodore is already renowned as one of the most unique towns in Australia but now it can claim to be the keeper of the 1957 US Open Men's Singles trophy.
The town's tennis association, which records suggest first came into being in July 1924, was gifted the trophy by its winner, Mal Anderson MBE, when he returned to the place of his birth for its recent tennis open day.
Around 80 people were present for an open day held in conjunction with Theodore's centenary celebrations, and association secretary Melanie Shannon said they were speechless when the trophy was presented.
One of the greatest tennis players in Australia's history, Mr Anderson is in both the Australian and International Tennis Halls of Fame.
He was the first unseeded player to win the US championship, in 1957, and the following year he made the finals of the US and Australian championships, losing both to fellow Queenslander Ashley Cooper.
He represented Australia in the Davis Cup in 1957, 1958, 1972 and 1973, which Australia won in 1957 and 1973, and reached a career-high ranking of No 2.
Teaming up with Cooper, he captured his first Grand Slam title at the 1957 French championships, the men's doubles, and 16 years later he teamed up with John Newcombe to win the 1973 Australian Open men's doubles trophy.
The latter trophy and other club memorabilia was also on display at the Theodore open day, and Ms Shannon said Mr Anderson took time to speak about his career and to answer questions from the audience.
"The club was extremely grateful when Mal gifted the US Open trophy to it," she said. "Mal felt that Theodore was where tennis began for him, and it was only fitting that the trophy be kept there."
Tammie Irons, nee Austin, remembers being coached by Mr Anderson's sons Gary and Paul on school holiday camps, and remembers them being very patient.
"Everyone had antbed courts and rollers in those days - tennis was a big thing in the area," she said.
"To me, he was just Mal - he was never unapproachable - but he gave us someone to look up to too.
"I think it was important that someone of his stature came and gave back to his community."
Mr Anderson's brother Stewart, also an integral part of the club's history, was present on the day to accept a portrait painted by local artist Kathy Poole, to acknowledge his long involvement and commitment.
Tennis in the Theodore district dates back to the late 1800s, and there were six courts in the township when the association formed in 1924.
The club's new headquarters and courts were established in 1946, and this month's open day acknowledged new court lighting, made possible by the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.
Ms Shannon said club treasurer Kim Olsson had worked tirelessly to put together the displays for the event.
As well as coaching for 40 very keen children aged three and above, Mal Anderson, Shane Hindle and Judy Tweed spoke about their involvement in the club.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
