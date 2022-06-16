Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Mal Anderson presents 1957 US Open tennis singles trophy to Theodore club

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
June 16 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Theodore is already renowned as one of the most unique towns in Australia but now it can claim to be the keeper of the 1957 US Open Men's Singles trophy.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.