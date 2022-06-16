Queensland Country Life
Home/Agribusiness

Government wants more on-shore meat processing according to Albanese's ag minister

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated June 16 2022 - 3:43am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JBS boning room in Central Queensland. Picture supplied.

Newly minted agricultural minister Senator Murray Wyatt has hit the ground running in central Queensland promising more jobs in the meat manufacturing sector.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.