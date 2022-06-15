ONE of the state's most popular cattle breeds is urging producers to have their say on the future of the industry.
The Santa Gertrudis Breeders Association is calling on people within the wider cattle industry to share their insights on the importance of breed and genetic qualities through a new survey.
Santa Gertrudis Breeders Association general manager Chris Todd said the survey would help shape the breed's future marketing.
"There are over 100 breeds of cattle in Australia and this survey will help us better understand why cattle operators choose the cattle they do for their operations," Mr Todd said.
"From there, we can determine how we can promote Santa's as part of their future genetics and purchasing decisions".
The survey opened on Tuesday and closes on July 3, with all participants going into the draw to win a $150 BCF voucher.
Everyone from stock agents to stud breeders to feedlot operators and commercial producers are being encouraged to take part in the survey.
"We're keen to hear from as many people in the industry as possible to understand their thoughts and decision-making processes in their own enterprises," Mr Todd said.
"This includes commercial operators who currently use Santa genetics as well as those who don't, which will provide invaluable information around market influences.
"There are some great cattle operators doing fantastic work in the genetics and breeding space with Santa Gertrudis cattle - it's an exciting time for the breed."
The survey takes about 15 minutes with all answers remaining confidential.
To have your say, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/sgstrategysurvey.
