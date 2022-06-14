Queensland Country Life
Dorper ewe hoggets top Warwick weekly sheep sale at $260/hd

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
Updated June 14 2022 - 1:19am, first published 1:00am
Warwick stock agent George McVeigh, TopX, said prices were up across the board at last Wednesday's sale. Photo: Billy Jupp

PRICES across the board improved at last Wednesday's Warwick sheep sale, highlighted by hoggets reaching $260 a head.

