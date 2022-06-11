Rural doctors from across the state have been recognised with major awards at the Rural Doctors Association of Queensland annual conference.
The gala event on Saturday at Gladstone concluded the three-day conference, which saw Dr Natasha Coventry awarded as Legend of the Bush.
Dr Umayal Lakshman and Dr Clare Jukka received Meritorious Service Awards, and Dr Tom Currie and Dr Erica West received the joint Denis Lennox Medal for Outstanding Rural Generalist Registrar.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
