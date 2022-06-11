A solid draft of 77 bulls, from six breeds, have been drafted for the 2022 Ag-Grow Elders Elite Bull Sale, taking place during the Ag-Grow Emerald Field Days, from 10am on Friday, June 24.
Studs from Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia, will unite to offer 29 Charolais, 18 Traditional and Red Simmental, 10 Brahman, nine Angus, seven Murray Grey, two Black Simmental, and two Limousin lots on sale day.
Elders sale agent Anthony Ball said the lineup is as good as any to have been offered at the Ag-Grow sale over the years.
"Across the breeds, this draft of sire prospects and bullock-type bulls are real meat producers. The top studs in each of these breeds have selected their best bulls for Ag-Grow this year," Mr Ball said.
He said there are many benefits to attending the sale from a buyer's perspective.
"The sale being held right at the doorstep of many Ag-Grow visitors, combined with the vast variety of genetics available, has created long-lasting appeal."
Mr Ball said the sale provides an ideal location for commercial producers to source bulls to add strong genetics to their crossbreeding programs, early in the selling season.
"The season is with many producers, and with premiums being paid for crossbred steers in saleyards across the country at present, now's the time to stock up on premium bloodlines. There are no duds in the bulls being offered at Ag-Grow."
He said the recent rain, which has fallen across large tracts of the Central Highlands and beyond, has inspired a lot of confidence in the beef cattle industry.
"I don't believe we still haven't seen the heights of the beef job yet. There has never been a better time to be in the beef industry, and we should expect these highs to continue. This boom all goes back to producers investing in good cattle, illustrated by the bulls that will be available at the Ag-Grow sale."
A total of 77 bulls were offered at the 2021 sale, with 76 selling to average $9145, for a gross of $695,000 and a clearance of 99 per cent.
A Simmental bull, Meldon Park Q52 (P) broke the Ag-Grow sale record last year, and set a new Queensland Simmental breed record to boot, eclipsing the previous record set by Lucrana Legend (P), who sold for $32,000 in 2017.
The lots selected for this year's sale can be inspected from Thursday, June 23. Those unable to attend the sale can watch the action unfold and make bids on the Elite Livestock Auctions online platform.
View the sale catalogue on the Elders Rural website. As Elders is starting from scratch with its mailing list for the sale, please contact your preferred Elders agent to have a hard copy catalogue sent out to you.
For sale enquiries please call Elders sale agents: Anthony Ball 0428 275 499, Andrew Meara 0427 210 634, Eliza Connors 0419 644 813, Don Tucker 0428 841 666, or Mark Scholes 0409 694 696.
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
