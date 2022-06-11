Queensland Country Life
Ag-Grow bull sale features best from six breeds

By Matt Sherrington
June 11 2022 - 7:00am
Sale time: The Elders livestock team is looking forward to uniting with vendors and prospective buyers at the 2022 Ag-Grow Elders Elite Bull Sale.

A solid draft of 77 bulls, from six breeds, have been drafted for the 2022 Ag-Grow Elders Elite Bull Sale, taking place during the Ag-Grow Emerald Field Days, from 10am on Friday, June 24.

