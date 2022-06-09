Queensland Country Life
Queensland's diesel fuel security more certain with IOR storage tanks

Sally Gall
Sally Gall
June 9 2022 - 8:00pm
The new IOR storage facility under construction. Picture: supplied

Queensland's diesel fuel users can look forward to a greater assurance of supply, thanks to construction beginning this month on the state's largest diesel-only storage facility, sited at the Port of Brisbane precinct.

