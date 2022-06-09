Australia's leading rural charity, Rural Aid, has announced it has received more than $1 million in flood funding from generous donors.
During the peak of the flooding back in early March, Rural Aid supporters raised over $200,000 in the space of 24-hours when the fund was first announced.
Advertisement
More than 1,800 primary producers registered with Rural Aid of the live in flood affected zones.
To date, the charity has announced that at least 500 payments have been made to farmers in Queensland and New South Wales since the flood crisis.
Rural Aid CEO John Warlters said the charity has distributed the funds to primary producers in a quick, efficient manner.
"In the past three months, Rural Aid has distributed the vast majority of its donated flood funds to our flood-affected farmers," Mr Warlters said.
"This has enabled our farmers to take another step towards their recovery goals, while many wait for government assistance to hit their accounts.
"Thanks to the outstanding level of donations from the public and the backing and generosity of our many corporate supporters."
Mooball fruit grower Peter Brils said financial assistance was the most effective way for him to start his flood recovery process.
The Tweed Shire farmer lost a portion of his fruit and trees in the recent flood events.
"The rain impacts our harvest really intensely. We lost a lot of crop, there is devastation," Mr Brils said.
Mr Brils is now working to change the destructive way water flows across his property.
"I'm happy with financial help so I can get things done. I don't have bobcats, I don't have machinery. In my case, I need machinery and that costs money," he said.
Rural Aid will continue to support flood-affected farmers as they take on long-term projects.
"Rural Aid offers our registered farmers a range of assistance measures; from free counselling, to fodder drops and water deliveries," Mr Warlters said.
"Rural Aid is also proud to be supporting our farmers with additional assistance from Multikraft Probiotic Solutions.
"More than 30 producers have received aerial applications of their MicroBalance solution that turns rotting flood waste into a healthy by-product.
Advertisement
"Thanks to Rural Aid's unwavering supporters, we can continue to help our farmers into the future."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.