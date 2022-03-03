Aussies raise $200,000 in 24 hours for flood affected farmers

In the space of just 24 hours, generous Australians have rallied to better the lives of flood affected farmers, through an outstanding donation effort.

Almost $200,000 was raised by Rural Aid's supporters on Tuesday alone. This included a $25,000 donation from energy infrastructure business APA Group.

Primary producers affected by the tragic events are eligible to receive cash payments from Rural Aid as a direct result of the generous donations coming in. They can also access Rural Aid's full suite of free support measures.

Rural Aid CEO John Warlters thanked the public for their swift generosity, and has noted the outpouring of donations was one of the strongest shows of support in the rural charity's recent history.

Mr Warlters said the sense of loss and despair caused by the flooding tragedy has been felt right across the nation.

"Rural Aid's counsellors are flat out right now. They're comforting farmers in the Northern Rivers who've had hundreds of their cattle swept out to sea," he said.



"They're calling Lockyer Valley growers, who've lost their entire crop under metres of water.



"Unfortunately, our farmers are again on the frontline of yet another natural disaster."

Replacement heifers belonging to Brett and Leanne Warne from Jembrae Droughtmasters in Casino, were evacuated to higher gorund, after they were trapped behind a fence in rapidly rising floodwaters. Photo: Droughtmaster Australia

There are currently 15,600 farmers registered with Rural Aid across the country. More than 1,800 of the registered primary producers live in flood affected zones.



"Financial assistance is just one of the support measures that Rural Aid offers our farmers in times of distress or disaster," Mr Warlters said.

"Rural Aid also provides free counselling, fodder and water drops, and access to our amazing volunteer platform, Farm Army.

"We are so grateful for our generous supporters who never hesitate to dig deep when a crisis strikes. Thank you to all those who've donated so far,"

Registering with Rural Aid is quick and simple and best done via the website www.ruralaid.org.au.

