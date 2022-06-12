Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Opinion

View From the Paddock: There is no community without volunteers

By Bess O'Connor
June 12 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bess O'Connor, Goondiwindi.

May 16-22 was National Volunteer Week. You may have missed it too. There wasn't a stream of profile picture banners, bio emojis, or heroes' accolades on social media, something that may be symptomatic of a wider problem rapidly catching up with our communities. We appear to have a volunteer drought.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.