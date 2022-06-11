Queensland Country Life
Analysis

Relentless rain in southern Queensland stalls winter crop planting

By Lloyd George
June 11 2022 - 1:00am
Relentless rainfall stalls winter crop planting

Continued rain and sodden paddocks have stalled winter crop planting, with some farmers saying they may not seed all the intended area.

