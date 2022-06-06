Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Lockyer Valley Beetroot Company processing facility closer to reality

By Brandon Long
June 6 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lockyer Valley Foods and Lockyer Valley Beetroot Company spokesperson Colin Dorber. Picture: Supplied

It's been 11 years since US giant Heinz (now Kraft Heinz) moved beetroot production from its Golden Circle cannery in Brisbane to New Zealand, creating a wave of uncertainty among growers in the state's salad bowl.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.