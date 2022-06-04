Queensland Country Life
Sorghum higher on the back of strong domestic feeder demand

By Lloyd George, Ag Scientia
June 4 2022 - 12:00am
Sorghum prices climb as exports pick up pace

Queensland sorghum values continue to climb, as domestic feeders boost inclusions into animal rations and the export pace gathers momentum.

