A spectacular feature display of 80 Brahman exhibits were paraded before judge Robert Sinnamon, Riverina Santa Gertrudis Stud, Kyogle, NSW, and associate judge Cooper Mollenhagen at the Toogoolawah Show on Friday.
The grand champion bull, Whitaker Mr Cruiser, exhibited by Clint and Robyn Whitaker, emerged from the 12 and under 15 month calf class, before being sashed calf champion bull and then taking the major ribbon.
Mr Sinnamon said he had a great choice of three magnificent bulls (calf, junior and senior bulls) to select his grand champion from, and in the end his decision went down to the overall balance of Whitaker Mr Cruiser.
"i really appreciate the commercial relevance of all the bulls and it was a difficult decision with us judges splitting hairs," he said.
"In the end it was his overall balance that is what I appreciated the most."
Whitaker Mr Cruiser represents all homebred bloodlines and is by Whitaker Armani, himself a broad ribbon winner.
Robyn Whitaker said Mr Cruiser's first show was Bell earlier this year where he was judged supreme tropical bull and his show record has snowballed from there.
At 14 months, he still has time on his side, and will contest next year's show circuit as a junior and maybe onto senior status.
Grand champion and senior champion cow was Raglan Brooke, exhibited by Andrew and Roxanne Olive.
Raglan Brooke, exhibited with a cracking heifer calf at foot, dominated in the large 24 and under 30 months class before her championship wins.
Her overall productivity, good vessel of milk, structural correctness and refinement is what impressed the judges.
"She is a very good example of a productive Brahman cow," Mr Sinnamon said.
Raglan Brooke will now head to Rockhampton and Mackay shows before contesting the Ekka.
Standing as reserve senior champion female was Raglan Denvah, a very similar female to the grand champion.
Success flowed for the Olive family when stable star Raglan Mr Wilbur was sashed senior champion bull.
The Kirk family, Hazelton Brahmans, Gayndah, certainly made their presence felt, claiming the calf champion female with Hazelton Donna Isabelle and reserve champion bull with Hazelton Sir David.
Hazelton stud dominated in the junior bull classes, taking both the junior champion award with Hazelton Brutus while stable mate Hazelton Hector stood reserve senior bull.
Raglan Brahmans claimed the breeders group while Hazelton Brahmans claimed the sire's progeny group and Riuna Brahmans owned by Bevan Glasgow were awarded the dam progeny group.
Australian Brahman Breeders' Association general manager Anastacia Fanning said it was exciting to see the consistency and quality exhibited at the show.
"This is our first feature show for the year and it is a good forerunner to see what we will have on display at the Ekka," she said.
