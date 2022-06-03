Queensland Country Life
Brahman spoils split between Whitaker, Raglan, and Hazelton Brahmans at feature event

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
June 3 2022 - 9:00am
Associate judge Cooper Mollenhagen with Robert Sinnamon, grand champion bull Whitaker Mr Cruiser with Clint and Robyn Whitaker, and president of the Australian Brahman Breeders' Association Wendy Cole. Picture: Helen Walker

A spectacular feature display of 80 Brahman exhibits were paraded before judge Robert Sinnamon, Riverina Santa Gertrudis Stud, Kyogle, NSW, and associate judge Cooper Mollenhagen at the Toogoolawah Show on Friday.

