Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Rain deluge unveils major road damages on key Qld routes

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated June 1 2022 - 2:15am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rain takes a toll on key Qld roads

The Department of Transport and Main Roads says it's working non-stop to assess the Queensland road network for damage, following a rise in traffic incidents.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.