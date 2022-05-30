THIS year's Chinchilla show had a distinctive French flavour to it as the Blonde d'Aquitiane Society of Australia and New Zealand took centre stage with a feature show.
Exhibitors from across the country flocked to the society's second feature show, which featured a meet and greet night that included offerings prepared by world-renowned chef Felix Boyed.
The function was a highlight of the show as a variety of dishes, such as beef sashimi, were made with Blonde d'Aquitaine meat in a bid to showcase the breed's qualities.
As well as fine dining, the function also featured guest speakers Barry McIntyre, Connor Veraart and Bart Bowen, who discussed several aspects of the breed and the beef industry as a whole.
Secretary of the breed's Queensland branch Kyle Mellors said the feature show attracted seven exhibitors, which battled it out in the show ring.
"It had been a topic to try and expose Blonde d'Aquitaine more into the cattle society, and when the opportunity arose from David McCabe, Chinchilla A&P committee member, asked if the society could host a feature show, it just feel into place," Mr Mellors said.
"I'd like to take this opportunity to thank all of the sponsors, volunteers and workers, without which this feature show wouldn't have happened."
Junior champion bull: Graceful Storm-boy, exhibited by Graceful Blondes, Blackswamp.
Reserve junior champion bull: Graceful Sonny-boy, exhibited by Graceful Blondes, Blackswamp.
Senior champion bull: Meridan Qunicy, exhibited by Meridan Blondes, Meridan Plains.
Junior champion heifer: Waite a Wyle Solly, exhibited by Waite a Wyle, Maclagan.
Reserve junior champion heifer: Melander Rosealei, exhibited by Melander, Quambatook, Victoria.
Grand champion senior cow: Waite a Wyle Quinalee: exhibited by Waite a Wyle, Maclagan.
Breeders group champion: Graceful Blondes, Blackswamp.
Grand champion bull: Meridan Qunicy, exhibited by Meridan Blondes, Meridan Plains.
Grand champion cow: Waite a Wyle Solly, exhibited by Waite a Wyle, Maclagan.
Supreme Blonde exhibit: Meridan Qunicy, exhibited by Meridan Blondes, Meridan Plains.
Supreme exhibit of show: Meridan Qunicy, exhibited by Meridan Blondes, Meridan Plains.
There was action aplenty at this year's Springsure show with cattle and sheep taking to the ring as well as a feature goat show, which was the first of its kind.
Producers from across the Springsure region flocked to this year's show to put their best foot forward with both sheep and cattle.
The honours were largely spread around the exhibitors in the sheep pavilion while Glenlands Droughtmasters shone brightly on the cattle lawns.
Champion Led Steer - Coolabah Tiger, exhibited by Paul and Dennise Studt, Coolabah Park, Capella
Grand Champion Breeders Group of the Show - Glenlands J Droughtmasters
Champion Sire's Progeny Group of the Show - Veejay Downs, Dsk TGL Meridian
Most Points in the Stud Cattle Section - Glenlands J Droughtmasters
Grand Champion Female of the Show - Almafi Chanel 3, Almafi Droughtmasters
Grand Champion Bull of the Show - Glenlands J Duke, Glenlands J Droughtmasters
Champion ewe: B and A McIver, Springsure.
Most points in sheep section: C and T Rolfe, Springsure.
Champion fleece of show: RG and BJ Taylor, Springsure.
Most points in wool section: RG and BJ Taylor, Springsure.
Champion fat sheep of show: C and T Rolfe, Springsure.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
