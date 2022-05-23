Visitors to Cunnamulla can be forgiven for mistaking the outback town's main street for Melbourne's Hosier Lane with the new alleyway art additions that were unveiled this month.
Artist and Cunnamulla local Samantha Meurant and her husband Scott were inspired by the art at Thargomindah and thought that their home town could use something similar, so they decided to offer up the walls of their art studio building as a blank canvas.
"My husband did the lighting for the murals out there and that started a conversation about how we should get them to come to Cunnamulla and do some here," Ms Meurant said.
"Basically we just wanted to brighten up the alleyway a little bit and have something for tourists who are passing through to look at and also just to add a bit of excitement to the town"
Although it was up to the artists on what they painted, Ms Meurant said the only criteria for the creations was that it had to be something bright and representative of the area.
"We gave them a bit of a creative freedom," Ms Meurant said.
"They actually came with no idea what they were going to paint and spent the morning that they got here just looking around and making a bit of a decision to make sure that it complimented the community and the town.
"Even the flowers that they painted were based on bunches that our amazing local florist sells so that was really nice."
One of the walls features a pair of high top boots surrounded by native flowers and boots, while a mulga parrot, koala and brightly coloured gum leaves also feature in the new installation.
Possibly the most unique painting is a pair of hands working on some machinery which Ms Meurant said was a nod to the agriculture industry and were actually modelled on her husbands hands.
Locals also enjoyed the opening night event to celebrate the new artworks, which included wood fired pizzas and doughnuts, and a performance from the Zac Cross band.
Ms Meaurant said she hopes that the event may become a regular occurrence and that the town may become even more colourful in years to come.
"We'd like to make it an annual event, so we've put out an expression of interest out to some other businesses in town to see if they'd like to get involved with next year's event and hopefully we can make it a really interesting feature for the town.
"The reception has been really positive and it's been it's been great to see how many people have been so excited about it.
"Everyone's just saying how wonderful it is to see this really bright addition to to the main street."
The talented artists responsible for the creations were The Brightsiders, Drapl, and The Zookeeper.
