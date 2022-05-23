Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Cunnamulla's alleyways receive a brightly coloured facelift

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
May 23 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Visitors to Cunnamulla can be forgiven for mistaking the outback town's main street for Melbourne's Hosier Lane with the new alleyway art additions that were unveiled this month.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.