Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Shorten shapes up as Labor's agriculture minister

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
May 22 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ELECTION 2022: Speculation is growing that former Labor leader Bill Shorten may be named as Australia's agriculture minister. Photo - Alex Ellinghausen

SPECULATION is growing that former Labor leader Bill Shorten may be named as Australia's agriculture minister, when Prime Minister-elect Anthony Albanese names his first "temporary" cabinet on Monday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.