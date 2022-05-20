Queensland is now how to the best beef, cheese and ice-cream in Australia after dominating the field in RNA's prestigious Royal Queensland Awards at the Brisbane Showgrounds today.
Australia's best beef, lamb, cheese, dairy, ice cream, gelato and sorbet were crowned from a total of 425 entries.
Stockyard Black, produced on the Darling Downs, was again crowned Australia's best steak, while Milani Minus Eight Degrees in Sunnybank, Brisbane, scooped the pool winning four of the five awards including the title of Australia's best ice cream for their 'Pandan Coconut' sorbet.
Woombye Cheese was crowned Australia's best for its grand champion winning 'Blackall Gold Washed Rind'.
Meanwhile Tasmanian sourced lamb proved tough to beat, with Royal Wholesale Meats, based in Clontarf Brisbane, claiming the title of Australia's best lamb for their Tasmanian Royal.
Queensland has held onto the grand champion Branded Beef of Show title since 2014, while Milani Minus Eight Degrees from Sunnybank has also won the ice cream grand champion award previously.
All judges commented on the outstanding quality of this year's entries
Beef and lamb competition chief judge Elaine Millar said this year's lamb entries were incredibly consistent in quality, and scoring was close.
Ms Millar said interestingly in the beef, there was extreme diversity in flavour, texture and juiciness.
"The exceptional beef entries reinforce Australia's position as a leader in the international beef market," she said.
Cheese and dairy awards chief judge Russell Smith said the ice cream, sorbet and gelato entries were the best you'd ever taste here in Australia or in Italy, the gelato capital of the world.
"Woombye's washed rind cheese was as good, if not better, than any example of that style of cheese the judges had ever seen," he said.
Some of the award-winning products will be showcased at the Royal Queensland Show (Ekka), which is now just 78 days away.
The wards presentation also marked the industry launch of the Royal Queensland Awards, which will replace the Royal Queensland Food & Wine Show (RQFWS) brand.
GRAND CHAMPION BRANDED BEEF OF SHOW (Australia's best steak)
Stockyard Black by Stockyard Beef Pty Ltd
MEAT & LIVESTOCK AUSTRALIA CHAMPION BRANDED LAMB OF SHOW (Australia's best lamb)
Tasmanian Royal by Royal Wholesale Meats
GRAND CHAMPION DAIRY PRODUCT OF SHOW (Australia's best cheese)
Blackall Gold Washed Rind by Woombye Cheese
GRAND CHAMPION ICE CREAM, GELATO OR SORBET OF SHOW (Australia's best ice cream)
Pandan Coconut by Milani Minus Eight Degrees
OTHER BEEF TROPHY WINNERS
MEAT & LIVESTOCK AUSTRALIA CHAMPION MSA GRADED BRANDED BEEF OF SHOW
JOSDALE by Australian Meat Group Pty Ltd
King Street Grain Fed Class
Gold: JBS Thousand Guineas MSA MB2+ by JBS Australia
Silver: Grandchester by Mort & Co.
Bronze: Southern Grain by Australian Meat Group Pty Ltd
King Street Grass Fed Class
Gold: JOSDALE by Australian Meat Group Pty Ltd
Silver: Southern Ranges by Australian Meat Group Pty Ltd
Bronze: Manning Valley Naturally by NH Foods Australia
Wagyu Class AUS-MEAT Marble Score 6 or less
Gold: Carrara 640 Wagyu by Kilcoy Global Foods
Silver: King River by King River
Bronze: Master Selection by Mort & Co.
Wagyu Class AUS-MEAT Marble Score 7+
Gold: Stockyard Black by Stockyard Beef Pty Ltd
Silver: Master Selection by Mort & Co
Bronze: 2GR Wagyu by Hancock Agriculture
Open Class
Gold: Ebony Black Angus by Kilcoy Global Foods
Silver: Stockyard Gold by Stockyard Beef Pty Ltd
Bronze: '246' by Midfield Meat International Pty Ltd
OTHER LAMB TROPHY WINNERS
Meat & Livestock Australia Branded Lamb - 20kg or Less
Gold: '246' by Midfield Meat International
Silver: Lamb of Tasmania by Tasmanian Lamb Company
Bronze: Tasmanian Royal by Royal Wholesale Meats
Branded Lamb - More than 20kg
Gold: Tasmanian Royal by Royal Wholesale Meats
Silver: Lamb of Tasmania by Tasmanian Lamb Company
Bronze: Union Station by Midfield Meat International Pty Ltd
Restaurant Trade Branded Lamb - More than 24kg
Gold: Lamb of Tasmania by Tasmanian Lamb Company
Silver: Tasmanian Royal by Royal Wholesale Meats
Bronze: Mottainai Lamb by Wagyu Lamb Pty Ltd
CHEESE AND DAIRY TROPHY WINNERS
Champion Cow's Milk Cheese of Show
Pyengana Dairy Traditional Cloth Matured Cheddar by TasFoods Limited
Champion Non Cow's Milk Cheese of Show
White Savourine Goat's Milk by Yarra Valley Dairy
Champion Dairy Dessert or Yoghurt of Show
Chocolate Custard by Woodland Valley Farm
Dairy Australia Champion Butter, Milk or Cream of Show
Meander Valley Dairy Double Cream by TasFoods Limited
Champion Buffalo, Goat, Sheep or Other Non-Cow's Milk Product of Show
Natural Sheep Milk Mediterranean Yoghurt by Meredith Dairy
Champion Queensland Cheese or Dairy Product of Show
Blackall Gold Washed Rind by Woombye Cheese Company
ICE CREAM, GELATO AND SORBET TROPHY WINNERS
Champion Vanilla, Chocolate or Strawberry Ice Cream or Gelato of Show
Chocolate Lindt 70pc by The Standard Market Company
Champion Flavoured Ice Cream or Gelato of Show
Peaches and Cream by Milani Minus Eight Degrees
Dairy Australia Champion Ice Cream or Gelato of Show
Peaches and Cream by Milani Minus Eight Degrees
Champion Sorbet of Show
Pandan Coconut by Milani Minus Eight Degrees
