It's World Bee Day: Win a year's supply of honey

A SPECIAL giveaway of a year's supply of premium Australian-grown honey has been launched to coincide with World Bee Day celebrations.
Australia's Home Sweet Home campaign is designed to raise awareness of the nation's $14.2 billion honey bee pollination industry and to coincide with global celebrations.
Australian Honey Bee Industry Council chair Trevor Weatherhead said the campaign would share key facts and information about honey bees, beekeepers and the honey bee industry which is pivotal to the production of one in three mouthfuls of food consumed by all Australians.
"Our local campaign Home Sweet Home aims to help Australians better understand the invaluable role bees play in producing nutritious food, celebrate the diversity and quality of honey produced here in Australia, highlight the importance of buying 100 per cent Australian made honey, and share interesting bee and beekeeping facts," Mr Weatherhead said.
"Not only do bees produce honey, but they are also critical to the production of healthy and nutritious foods such as blueberries, almonds, pumpkins, avocadoes, apples and watermelon to name a few, as well as many crops grazed by livestock."
Mr Weatherhead said beekeepers had provided about 19kg of honey for the Home Sweet Home campaign.
"The prize pack includes almost 30 different flavours of honey from each of the six states, with some of the products rich in medicinal health benefits," he said.
"Given honey doesn't have a used by date, the competition winner can take their time to try the different honeys or choose to share with family and friends."
