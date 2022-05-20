Queensland Country Life
It's World Bee Day: Win a year's supply of honey

May 20 2022 - 2:00am
HOME SWEET HOME: Honey enthusiasts will have the chance to win 40 jars of Australia's world class honey as part of World Bee Day celebrates.

A SPECIAL giveaway of a year's supply of premium Australian-grown honey has been launched to coincide with World Bee Day celebrations.

