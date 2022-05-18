Queensland Country Life
Home/News

AEC engages with Australia Post on impact of flooding on postal votes

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
May 18 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AEC tracking effects of flooding on voting impact

The Australian Electoral Commission is keeping tabs on the potential impacts of the recent wet weather on the ability of people to vote in Saturday's federal election.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.