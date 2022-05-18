AEC tracking effects of flooding on voting impact

The Australian Electoral Commission is keeping tabs on the potential impacts of the recent wet weather on the ability of people to vote in Saturday's federal election.
A spokesman said they were "of course aware that parts of Queensland are experiencing heavy rainfall and local flooding" and said they were tracking that through reports fed into the AEC's command centre, as well though the observations of local staff.
As far as those relying on postal votes, the spokesman said people need to have completed their vote by the close of polls on Saturday but have a 13-day window, until June 3, for votes to be received back by the AEC.
A call-out to rural voters has revealed that postal aberrations may be as much a factor as the weather in whether people are receiving their postal votes.
One person who has always been a postal voter said one member of the household had received their vote and they were still waiting for two more.
"For the past two elections, have arrived after the day," she said. "Ended up going in to vote, which was just as well as the voting papers arrived too late to return within two-week grace period."
Another, whose closest town, Aramac, has no polling booth this year, said hers hadn't arrived by the start of this week.
The AEC spokesman said postal votes started to be sent out on April 26 and have continued to be sent out as electors have requested them.
They get distributed in batches by geographical area but not all for one area at the same time, the spokesman went on to say, "for the simple fact that people can still apply now and we of course wouldn't wait to send what we can".
He said postal voting played a very large and important part of the election and the AEC worked very closely with Australia Post to ensure postal votes are able to be delivered to all electors.
"We engage in active discussions with Australia Post who have established processes when areas are impacted by flooding or other natural disasters.
"This can include holding the mail and delivering when the threat has passed, making it available for collection from post offices, if possible, or other temporary locations if required."
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
