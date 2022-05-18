Queensland Country Life has appointed Billy Jupp as its new senior livestock journalist.
Billy has been a journalist for five years with experience in daily and weekly papers in NSW covering the news, rural affairs and sports rounds.
For the last 18 months he has been a journalist with The Land based in Tamworth, NSW, where he led campaigns like Slay the Zombie PELs, which helped enact social and community change.
He is no stranger to bull and ram sales as well as major prime and store sales, covering these events year-round across northern NSW.
Queensland Country Life editor Lucy Kinbacher said Billy would be based in Toowoomba but help to cover livestock events across the state.
"Billy has wasted no time in travelling to some of the vast areas of this state and is on his way to the State Sheep Show in Cunnamulla tomorrow," she said.
"We are delighted to have somebody with Billy's experience and energy joining our team. Livestock is a key industry in Queensland and I can't wait to see the stories that Billy can uncover and share with our readership."
Billy is keen to hear from anyone who thinks they have a story to share with QCL. He can be contacted on 0438 307 252 or by emailing billy.jupp@austcommunitymedia.com.au
This role replaces the livestock editor position.
