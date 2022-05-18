Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Billy Jupp joins Queensland Country Life as its senior livestock journalist

Updated May 19 2022 - 12:41am, first published May 18 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Jupp (right) interviews David Littleproud at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.

Queensland Country Life has appointed Billy Jupp as its new senior livestock journalist.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.