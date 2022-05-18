Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Whitsunday Regional Council aerial shooting program saw over 12,000 feral pigs removed from the region over past decade

Zoe Thomas
By Zoe Thomas
May 18 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
In the past decade 12,303 feral pigs have been removed from the local Whitsunday region. Photo: File.

A recent report on the Whitsunday Regional Council's aerial shooting program indicated $18.83 dollars had been returned to agriculture and the environment for every dollar spent in the region on feral pig management.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe Thomas

Zoe Thomas

Journalist - North Queensland Register/Queensland Country Life

Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.