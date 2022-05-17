Queensland Country Life
Helenitta Kleberg Groves dies aged 95

Helen Walker
Helen Walker
Updated May 18 2022 - 3:51am, first published May 17 2022 - 10:00pm
Helenitta Kleberg Groves devoted life to cattle and horses

Helenitta Kleberg Groves, aged 95, has passed away peacefully at home in San Antonio, Texas on May 6, 2022.

