The annual Queensland State Goat Breeders Sale has again exceeded expectations, posting an average of $2435 and seeing a new national female record of $16,000.
The sale achieved a 100 per cent clearance of 151 head, along with 24 embryos, with a gross of $426,000.
The star of the show was top price doe Springvale Sassy, who sold for $16,000, smashing the previous national female record by $2000.
The 11-month-old twin clearly impressed buyers, with bids flying in thick and fast from both the Charleville crowd and those on Auctions Plus, opening at $5000 and jumping in thousand-dollar increments.
Buyer of the standout doe was Carl Green, Western Bred Reds, Morven, who said Sassy showed great potential for his stud operation.
"She's a very feminine doe and holds herself well," Mr Green said
"She just stood out as far as type goes, she's got a good wedge which is what we look for in a stud operation, and most of all, great shape.
"She just has the femininity, long ears and uniform horns, which is good because the heat dissipates better out of the long ears."
Mr Green said the does that he purchased today will go into an embryo flush program to breed seed stock for other producers, and the progeny will go over Rangeland does in his family's commercial operation.
"There was solid Kalahari content in a lot of the does that we bought," he said.
"They were well grown with good weight for age, just a very well put together article."
The Green family purchased eight does for average of $7075, as well as four Red Boer embryos for $1600, eight Aussie Red embryos for $2400, and twelve Kalahari embryos for $3600.
The top price buck was also offered by Springvale Reds, with Springvale Sheriff selling for $7000 to the Robertson family of Wyandra.
The Robertson's took home five bucks for an average of $3920 and eight does, averaging $1800.
Broc Robertson said his family were looking for goats that were a strong red in colour to help with protection from eagles.
"The redder the kid, the better the protection," he said.
"We bought the polled buck to help breed out the horns and stop them from getting stuck in the fence, it'll take a while to do that but our long term goal is to have polled goats."
Glenn Robertson said his family have been in the goat industry for about 30 years, and currently run about 1500 goats, but are hoping to double that number after recently moving south from the Central Highlands.
The popularity of Queensland bred goats was evident in the range of buyers which included Auctions Plus bidders from New South Wales, Victoria, The Australian Capital Territory and all areas of Queensland.
GDL agent Sam Clarke credited the competitive buying panel for the outstanding prices.
"The Queensland State Goat Breeders Sale for 2022 was an absolutely superb day, we'd like to thank both our buyers and vendors for a great sale," he said.
"$16,000 for the top price doe was incredible, what a result."
Sale organiser and vendor Emma Patterson said the sale exceeded expectations.
"Today's sale definitely blew us away," she said.
"We've seen an increase in all of the average prices and there's been a general improvement in the genetics of the goats.
Ms Patterson said she was very grateful for the support of repeat buyers, including the Green family who purchased their record-breaking doe.
"For Carl to show that kind of support after purchasing our goats last year, it definitely gave us the confidence to believe that our goats are performing well for him," she said.
"We were absolutely stoked to get that record, it's big money for an animal but we're very happy that she's gone to a good home.
"We had plenty of repeat buyers, so it was great to see the confidence in our program, the sale and the industry in general.
With a commercial operation based in south west Queensland and stud goats at Memerambi in the South Burnett, Ms Patterson said they were enjoying the good conditions of the last two years and were on track to reach their goal of 600 kid registrations for the year.
Having currently purchased a US national champion goat, Ms Patterson is planning on bringing in five new bloodlines from the States in the next year, which she will use in an AI program to chase ideal carcase and commercial characteristics.
Elders Broken Hill purchased nine goats on behalf of clients, averaging $2244, while Elders Mildura purchased four goats for their clients, at an average of $2750 per head.
Other bulk buyers included Fred Ahern, Murweh, who purchased 13 goats for an average of $1353, and Catle JV Pty Ltd, taking home nine goats at an average of $2466.
