Detectives from Cloncurry Major and Organised Crime Squad Rural have commenced investigations into the unlawful killing of a horse near Mount Isa.
The horse was located by its owner deceased with gunshot wounds on a pastoral property south of Mount Isa.
Initial investigations indicate the horse was shot by an unknown person/s sometime between May 2 and May 4.
Police are appealing for anyone who has information regarding this matter to contact their nearest police station, Crime Stoppers on 1300 333 000 or Policelink on 131444 and quote the reference number QP2200786388.
It was last August that 36 horses - geldings, colts, pregnant mares and mares with foals at foot - were found shot inhumanely on a property north of Longreach, some of them multiple times.
A Mount Isa man was charged with their shooting.
