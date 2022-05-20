Queensland Country Life
View From the Paddock: Election big top circus

By Kylie Strettion
May 20 2022 - 1:00am
Kylie Stretton, Charters Towers grazier.

The federal election will be on us by the time this goes to print. And while the big top tent collapses on one circus, a new one will be erected over the ruins of the previous ones.

