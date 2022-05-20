The federal election will be on us by the time this goes to print. And while the big top tent collapses on one circus, a new one will be erected over the ruins of the previous ones.
I am forever grateful that we live in a country like Australia and have the privilege to vote without fear.
But isn't politics a shambles these days, and social media means it smacks you in the face regularly.
I swear my eyes are going to lodge up high in the sockets after rolling them one too many times when I read a comment from an inept state MP weighing in on a federal issue like a jumped-up little pot-stirrer in the schoolyard who only has the guts to open their mouths when they can't get pushed off their perch.
You can paint a picture of what I mean, can't you?
I recall my first time voting in a federal election. I remember doing an absentee vote in the Post Office of Magnetic Island while on our honeymoon 20-odd years ago.
I can't remember who I voted for, but I know my MP hasn't changed since then.
Did politicians actually govern with integrity, or has it always been a constant slinging match, buck-passing and bulk hypocrisy affair?
Did the same hoo-ha happen back then, but we didn't see it because we don't have the same access to media as we do now?
When I was growing up, the only media we ever really got was a snippet of news on the hour on the radio, or the 7 o'clock news on ABC TV, with Dad shushing us at 7:25 to listen to the weather.
Perhaps I'm just getting jaded as I get older, but it's getting worse in my eyes.
Some outstanding politicians are getting around, but after a while, they tend to get smothered by the blame game and then morph into just another nodding head towing the party line to keep themselves in a job.
Unless more than a handful of politicians decide to act with great integrity for the wellbeing of the whole country, everyone is fighting a losing battle.
More and more voters who are no longer rusted on to a particular party will become disenchanted, and the hopeless career politicians will continue to rise to the top.
So regardless of whatever way the election turns out, I hope that the repercussions aren't too bad for you all; if we've learnt anything at all in the last ten years, leaders and ministers can change in the blink of an eye, regardless of what the people vote, and the new circus begins.
Hang on for the ride!
- Kylie Stretton, Charter Towers grazier
