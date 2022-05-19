Strong demand at Blackall

There were 1793 head yarded at this week's prime and store sale at Blackall.
Cattle were yarded from Blackall, Barcaldine and Aramac along with lines from Alice Springs.
A large yarding of Brahman steers met very strong demand and the good yarding of fat cows sold to an extremely strong market.
Bulls over 450kg made 340c, average 330c.
Cows 300-400kg sold to 290c, average 281c, cows 400-500kg made 382c, average 348c, and cows over 500kg reached 372c, to average 364c.
Heifers under 220kg made 684c, average 474c, heifers 220-280kg sold to 530c, averaging 465c, heifers 280-350kg reached 522c, average 398c, heifers 350-450kg made 420c, average 420c, and heifers over 450kg sold to 406c, averaging 397c.
Steers under 220kg sold to 700c, average 700c, steers 220-280kg sold to 668c, averaging 500c, steers 280-350kg made 552c, average 463c, steers 350-400kg reached 470c, average 420c, and steers 400-550kg made 458c, average 408c.
Mickeys made to 584c, to average 512c.
CA Hauff and Son, Colart, Blackall, sold heavy Hereford cows for 356.2c averaging 664kg returning $2365/hd. Kelly Hauff, Colart, Blackall, sold a Hereford cross cow for 356.2c weighing 675kg returning $2404. Bluegloss Pty Ltd, Ooratippra, Alice Springs, sold Brahman cross steers for 458.2c averaging 403kg returning $1848/hd.
Bingcliff, Naperberry, Alice Springs, sold Brahman mickeys for 538.2c averaging 249kg returning $1344/hd. Landsborough Santa, Teviot, Winton, sold heavy Santa Gertrudis bulls to a top of 340c averaging 980kg to return $3332/hd.
Bezuma Pastoral Co, Thorntonia, Camooweal, sold a run of Brahman and Brahman cross heifers. The lead sold for 530c averaging 226kg returning $1199.47/hd. The run averaged 260kg selling for 437.7c returning $1142.15/hd.
Chandler Pastoral Holdings, Kyneton, Barcaldine, sold Santa Gertrudis cows for 372c averaging 721kg returning $2685/hd and fat heifers for 406c averaging 690kg returning $2802/hd. Braemar Investments, Lighthouse, Blackall, sold a Droughtmaster bull for 340c weighing 885kg returning $3009. LLR and TL Woods, Grey Rock, Aramac, sold Charbray steers for 700c averaging 181kg returning $1268/hd.
