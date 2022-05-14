Queensland Country Life
Queensland rain forecast for Sunday: flood warnings remain

By Farid Farid
May 14 2022 - 11:00pm
The town of Tiaro may again see major flooding with the Mary River expected to overflow on Sunday.

Major flood warnings remain in place for some parts of southeast Queensland as the rain eases slightly.

