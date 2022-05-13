Intense rain has been widespread over the past 24 hours in southern Queensland with the Lockyer Valley bearing the brunt and emergency sirens sounding in one hard-hit town.
The township of Grantham is now completely isolated and surrounded by water.
Advertisement
As floodwaters continue to rise quickly and properties are inundated, several emergency alerts have been sent by Queensland Fires and Emergency services for roads cut by flood waters.
The Warrego Highway, west of Brisbane, is cut at Glenore Grove due to major flooding along the Lockyer Creek with the gauge predicted to reach 13m.
There is also water over the road a little further west at Crowley Vale.
Also read: Concern for cotton quality in big wet
The town of Warwick is copping a hammering from the fast flowing Condamine River, and SES advises that the river is likely to exceed the moderate flood level of 6m early Friday morning and may reach the major flood level of 7m by Friday afternoon.
The New England Highway is cut at Glengallan, south of Warwick, near the Toowoomba and Brisbane T-junction.
There is also water over the New England Highway at Spring Creek between Allora and Clifton.
Flash flooding from Dalrymple Creek at Allora is causing difficulties and locals are asked to monitor and stay up to date with a fast moving situation.
The Condamine River is also rising near the Cecil Plains and Millmerran communities should be on alert .
An alert has been issued by Somerset Regional Council for residents in the Mount Tarampa, Minden and Patrick Estate region.
The Brisbane Valley Highway is cut off by floodwaters of the Esk Kilcoy Road and further west the Balonne Highway is cut 30km west of Bollon at Patterson Creek making Cunnamulla inaccessible.
Motorists traveling the Bruce Highway are advised to monitor the situation as the road may close both north and south of Gympie, if the Mary River keeps rising.
Motorists are advised to check road conditions with TMR as there are roads closed all over the state.
Currently 70 schools have been shut.
Remember if its flooded - forget it.
For flood assistance contact the SES on 132 500. In a life-threatening emergency, dial Triple Zero (000).
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.