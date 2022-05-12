It will be the end of an era after 90 years of ownership when the Dowling family hand over their transport business to its new owners, the Seiler family of Kingaroy today.
H Dowling and Sons was originally founded in 1932 by the late Horace Dowling and is the oldest family owned business in Biggenden.
According to Geoff Dowling, the business was started during the great depression when Horrie moved from Childers to Biggenden with his wife Bertie.
Horrie and Bertie went on to have three sons Don, Morton and Gordon.
In recent times the business has been run Horrie's grandsons brothers Gordon and Geoff.
"Horrie bought a small motor vehicle carrying milk from farmers to the local butter factory when motor transport was in its infancy," Geoff Dowling said.
"His business was built on the motto of 'reliable service', and over time we have concentrated on livestock transport.
"Although 90 per cent of the business is livestock, we still operate in general cartage when the need arises.
"We did away with body trucks years ago as everyone has one of those and we concentrated on our four B-Doubles and have moved cattle all over Queensland and into NSW."
Mr Dowling said the sale to Jared and Donna Seiler come about after a mutual conversation.
"We welcome Jared and Donna Seiler into the Biggenden community, and with them they bring with them years of experience in the transport industry," he said.
Mr Dowling said his experienced team will be staying on to ensure a smooth transition process after today.
"It really seems a good time for Gordon and I to sell and retire as we both have health issues, and the outlook for rural commodities such as livestock has never been brighter."
