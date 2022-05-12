Queensland Country Life
Biggenden's Dowlings Transport hands over ownership

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated May 12 2022 - 8:56pm, first published 8:00pm
Gordon and Geoff Dowling will retire now their transport business, Dowlings Transport, has been sold. Geoff Dowling said their experienced team will be staying on to ensure a smooth transition process.

It will be the end of an era after 90 years of ownership when the Dowling family hand over their transport business to its new owners, the Seiler family of Kingaroy today.

Toowoomba-based Journalist

