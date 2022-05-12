In just a few weeks Queensland's biggest rural sales marketing promotion, Elders FarmFest, will be underway with the Clipex Livestock Area hosting top cattle competitions and working dog demonstrations.
On Tuesday, June 7 the led steer and heifer competition open classes will kick off at the FarmFest Livestock Area followed by the junior handers and judges from 1.30pm.
The following day, Wednesday, June 8, the Battle of the Bulls begins at 11am with the Fantastic Females to start at 11am on June 9.
The working dog demonstrations will be held regularly over the three days of FarmFest - which is guaranteed to be a hit with visitors.
The Clipex Livestock Area will showcase to visitors a number of exhibitors including a spectrum of breeds during the field days offering daily demonstrations, schools offering an agricultural curriculum and livestock associated products and services.
The livestock area is also open to smaller animal breeders and related products including stud sheep breeds and goats - and a favourite with the children, Old Macdonald's Travelling Farm.
A new feature is the Rural Relief Centre featuring a number of charitable organisations including Australian Red Cross, Royal Flying Doctor Service, Rural Aid, StandBy - Darling Downs and West Moreton.
For further information about entries in the FarmFest Livestock Competitions contact Neil Goetsch (led steers/heifers) via goetschandsons@bigpond.com or 0417 719 671 and John McCarthy (bulls/females) via rosehill06@bigpond.com or 0412 774 247.
Don't miss out, save and skip the queues by purchasing your admission ticket online at www.farmfest.com.au
