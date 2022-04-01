QFES call not to retain Farmfest spot fires up Rural Fires boss

News that regional Queensland Fire and Emergency Service personnel cancelled its regular stand at this year's FarmFest field day near Toowoomba has fired up Rural Fire Brigades Association of Queensland general manager Justin Choveaux.

Mr Choveaux said although the decision had been made last November, RFBAQ was only advised of the decision in the last fortnight.

"To say that this is another complete lack of consultation by the QFES with a stakeholder is a gross understatement," he said. "We have been going to FarmFest for 30 years."

Mr Choveaux said he had been told the decision had been made because QFES saw little value in attending, a comment he found baffling.

"We've just had enormous floods, so now is a perfect time for the SES to be passing on 'if it's flooded, forget it' messages," he said.

"Rural people are notoriously bad at renewing their smoke alarms, and it's a good season so the bushfire risk is going to go up.

"QFES needs to be there."

Rural Fires volunteers manning the stand at a previous FarmFest.

A QFES spokesperson responded, saying that it was currently working to secure a site at this year's event.



"QFES is always exploring different ways to engage with the community and is looking forward to attending this event," the statement read.

Mr Choveaux said the RFBAQ had been negotiating an alternate site to its prime position next to Cambooya's volunteer firefighters, who provide protection for the site each year.

"The horse has bolted this year - people will have to look for us in another spot," he said.

"But if there was ever a reason for dissolving QFES, this is it.

"We need to get back to FarmFest and ensure our partnership is not broken by someone who doesn't understand what land management is about.

"People come to us at FarmFest, we don't have to hunt them down.

"It's the biggest ag show in Queensland; we don't stop for four days.

"It's not about uniforms and medals; it's about support for land management and community safety - we need to get back to that."

