A line-up of 55 head of cattle were presented for judge Maddison Rose, Rockhampton, at the Mundubbera Show on Saturday.
Junior and grand bull - Springside Sonny-G (Simmental), Leegra Fitting Service. Reserve - Whitaker Mr Cruiser (Brahman), Whitaker Brahmans, Mundubbera.
Senior bull - Cannon Dee Renegade (Simmental), Leegra Fitting Service. Reserve - Silver Linings Renegade (Simmental), Silver Linings Simmentals.
Junior female - Bullakeana Unanimous (Brangus), Lamb family, Banana. Reserve - Harriet Valley Vicky (Braford), Harriet Valley Brafords, Gayndah.
Senior and grand female - Jen-Daview Nedde's Excite (Limousin), Jen-Daview Limousins, Kingaroy. Reserve - Silver Linings Polly (Simmental), Silver Linings Simmentals.
Champion breeder's group - Whitaker Brahmans, Mundubbera.
Supreme exhibit - Jen-Daview Nedde's Excite, Jen-Daview Limousins, Kingaroy.
Champion led steer - Ted (Limousin cross), Sharon Knight, Monto.
Ben Passmore from Benjarra Limousins at Clifton was tasked with judging the 17 stud beef cattle 22 led steers at Crows Nest Show on the weekend.
Stud cattle results
Junior, grand European bull and supreme bull of show - KBV Sensation, KBV Simmentals, Haden.
Senior and grand European female and supreme female of show - Elridge B-Wicked, Little Gem Charolais, Crows Nest.
Junior and grand British bull - Exton Sheldon, Exton Angus, Haden.
Grand British female - Exton Burnette, Exton Angus, Haden.
Champion led steer - Warnie, Hartwig Pst Co, Dalby. Reserve - Johno, Oakey State High School.
Ben Reid from Reids Charolais at Kumbia had 80 head of cattle to assess at the Roma Show last Friday and Saturday.
Bos taurus results
Calf and grand bull - Lorelle Saxon (Charolais), Milton Houston, Wallumbilla. Reserve - RBG Seachange (Romagnola), Romagnola Beef Genetics, Roma.
Junior bull - RBG Sinbad (Romagnola), Romagnola Beef Genetics, Roma. Reserve - Kildare Remarkable (South Devon), R and S McDowall, Upper Horton, NSW.
Senior bull - Elite Quittin' Time (Simmental), Elite Simmentals, Meandarra. Reserve - Yerwal Estate Riptide (Simmental), Regan Burow and family, Naracoorte, SA.
Calf and grand female - Elite Black Wendy S104 (Simmental), Elite Simmentals Meandarra. Reserve - Kildare Dianna 114 (South Devon), R and S McDowall, Upper Horton, NSW.
Senior female - Elite Sheila Q130 (Simmental), Elite Simmentals, Meandarra. Reserve - Hamilton Park Queen of Hearts (Romagnola), Romagnola Beef Genetics, Roma.
Breeder's group - Elite Cattle Co, Meandarra.
Bos indicus results
Calf bull - Glenlands D Duke of Earl (Droughtmaster), Glenlands D Droughtmasters, Theodore.
Junior and grand bull - Dangarfield E126 (Santa Gertrudis), Dangarfield Santa Gertrudis stud, Taroom. Reserve - Kulkyne Resident (Brangus), Henry Sinnamon, Jackson.
Senior bull - Glenlands D Call of Duty (Droughtmaster), Glenlands D Droughtmasters, Theodore. Reserve - Fernleigh Moreton (Droughtmaster), C E and E Pelling, Theodore.
Calf female - Seymour Margot (Droughtmaster), Juandah Droughtmasters, Alton Downs. Reserve - Pen-Leigh Tilly (Braford), Downlands College, Toowoomba.
Junior female - Medway Elanora (Droughtmaster), Juandah Droughtmasters, Alton Downs. Reserve - Glenlands D Dream Catcher (Droughtmaster), Glenlands D Droughtmasters, Theodore.
Senior and grand female - Glenlands D Bells and Whistles (Droughtmaster), Glenlands D Droughtmasters, Theodore. Reserve - Oakmore Unique (Droughtmaster), Downlands College, Toowoomba.
Breeder's group - Glenlands D Droughtmasters, Theodore.
Interbreed results
Champion female - Elite Black Wendy S104 (Simmental), Elite Simmentals Meandarra.
Champion bull - Dangarfield E126 (Santa Gertrudis), Dangarfield Santa Gertrudis stud, Taroom.
Champion breeder's group - Elite Cattle Co, Meandarra.
Champion steer - Jambili Tricky, McUtcheon family, Jandowae.
Junior judge - Peter Yeomans (17), Downlands College, Toowoomba.
Junior parader - Charlie Yeomans (16), Downlands College, Toowoomba.
Alastair Rayner of Rayner Ag in NSW was on hand to judge 29 head at Goondiwindi Show on April 30.
British breed results
Junior and grand bull - Scots PGC Regal (Angus), Scots PGC College.
Junior and grand female - Scots PGC Sophie (Angus), Scots PGC College, Warwick. Reserve - Scots PGC Sky (Angus), Scots PGC College, Warwick.
Tropical breed results
Junior and grand bull - Smithy's Dominic (Droughtmaster), Smithy's Droughtmasters, Warwick. Reserve - Smithy's Eastwood, Smithy's Droughtmasters, Warwick.
Junior and grand female - Bullakeana Unbelievable (Brangus), Hanson Cattle Co, Moura. Reserve - Smithy's Eggnog (Droughtmaster), Smithy's Droughtmasters, Warwick.
Senior female - Wildest Dreams Rayn (Droughtmaster), Wildest Dreams Droughtmasters, Mount Tarampa. Reserve - Bullakeana U Looker( Brangus), Hanson Cattle Co, Moura.
Breeder's group - Smithy's Droughtmasters, Warwick.
Interbreed results
Interbreed female and supreme exhibit - Bullakeana Unbelievable (Brangus), Hanson Cattle Co, Moura.
Interbreed bull - Smithy's Dominic (Droughtmaster), Smithy's Droughtmasters, Warwick.
Champion stud junior judge - Georgina Buchan, Scots PGC. Reserve - Yasmin Lambert.
Champion prime junior judge - Sophie Wilson, Wyreema. Reserve - Dan Hughes.
Champion junior parader - Georgia Mulcahy, Scots PGC. Reserve - Georgina Buchan, Scots PGC.
