Despite showers of rain all week that had Barcoo Pastoral Society organisers on edge, a window of moistureless cloud came at the perfect time for Blackall.
Some judiciously placed loads of gravel allowed show patrons and competitors to enjoy a program that incorporated everything from a shootout draft to the local dance group.
The public got in the swing of the show at the twilight opening of the cultural pavilion on Friday night, testing their tastebuds with a Dip of the Show competition.
For $5, patrons were presented with 11 mouth-watering unnamed dips to sample.
In the end it was a close-run contest between president's wife Cherie Macdonald's artichoke and spinach concoction and Ann Kirby's 1960s favourite gherkin recipe, with the latter taking the cash.
The following day, with QAS central and north west board director Ian Merritt and 2021 Showgirl runner-up Cheneya Vetter in attendance, four Queensland Country Life showgirl entrants, including Brittany Wightman and Piper Hansen, were presented at morning tea.
Sophie Wesslink was crowned Blackall's 2022 Showgirl and Wendy Carter was the runner-up.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
