Scotstoun Station at Aramac was the perfect location for Sam Geltch and Kerryn Elliott to officially tie the knot on October 30.
The couple both grew up in the Aramac district but they didn't reconnect until 10 years ago through mutual friends.
At the time Kerryn was working as a registered nurse in Longreach and Sam was a local roo shooter.
After four beautiful children - Emily, Henry, Taylor and Heidi- and a decade together they decided to get married with their very closest family and friends, at their home Scotstoun, 40km from Aramac.
"There was a lovely shower of rain after the ceremony and a reception held in the shearing shed that went well into the early hours of the morning," Kerryn told Queensland Country Life.
Scotstoun has been in the bride's family for more than three decades and was recently purchased by Sam and Kerryn to continue the sheep and cattle business.
The pair were married by Tracey Whiting with hair by Tangled in Hair Barcaldine and make up by Chelsea Newton, Barcaldine.
The cake was handled by Stacey Ferguson at Aramac and catering by Lucretia Richardson, Barcaldine. The pig and sheep on the spit were thanks to Nathan Dickson and his crew.
Flowers were from Vintage La Belle and photography by Alisha Hoch Photography, Aramac.
