John Dee's newly expanded regional cold storage facility in Warwick has been officially opened this morning.
The redevelopment includes a new packaging area and cold stores, logistics and freight expansion, and increased the production area, with143 new full-time jobs and 138 indirect new full-time jobs.
Federal Member for Maranoa David Littleproud was in attendance after the Liberal Nationals Government invested $4.97 million in the project.
He said the facility was pivotal in overcoming current processing capacity restraints in the region's beef supply chain.
"Expansion at the plant will boost throughput by 50,000 head annually, capitalising on export market opportunities valued at about $111 million - to produce premium, branded beef products," he said.
"What this project really boils down to is creating employment opportunities, providing incentives for people to move into our community and making sure that businesses in the Southern Downs continue to grow with cutting-edge technology.
"Making the right infrastructure investments, like the John Dee Regional Cold Store Facility, grows local economies and that's something I proudly stand for because it ensures we get our fair share."
Southern Downs Regional Council Mayor Cr Vic Pennisi said he was pleased that the region had been the focus of significant government and commercial investment in recent years.
"It's great to see this partnership deliver nation-building infrastructure that delivers food security for our country, provides clean fresh safe food to the world and secures local jobs that keeps our economy strong," he said.
"It is a great credit to the Hart family, who have invested so much in the region and have the confidence and foresight to continue to invest in our future.
"Improving critical infrastructure for the region's beef cattle supply chain is a positive development for our region and vital to supporting one of our biggest industries - agriculture.
