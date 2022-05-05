Queensland Country Life
In Depth

New Roma hospital's shortfalls exposed by outraged locals

Clare Adcock
Clare Adcock
Updated May 5 2022 - 3:02am, first published 3:00am
Complaints have been lodged when elective surgeries were denied on a Friday and weekend x-rays were unavailable.

One of Queensland's newest hospitals is facing criticism for sending patients home with undiagnosed broken bones on weekends.

