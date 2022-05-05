Queensland Country Life
Home/Politics

ALP matches Coalition $146m health package to incentivise doctors to go rural

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated May 5 2022 - 4:13am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal opposition spokesman Mark Butler. Picture: Mark Butler website

The lobby group for rural doctors has welcomed the news that the ALP has committed to matching Coalition rural health initiatives announced earlier in the week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.