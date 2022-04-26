Love of family and rodeo keeping the dream alive

They say rodeo is a man's world, but this mother-daughter duo are bucking the status quo.

Kerri and Kandiece King run a bull contracting business from their property Tarparrie at Mundubbera, supplying bulls for up to 20rodeos per year.



Kerri said she and her husband Brian had always been passionate about rodeo and decided to start contracting bulls 12 years ago after some local riders peaked their interest.



Mr King passed away in a tragic truck accident in 2018, and since then Kerri and Kandiece have continued the breeding program, honouring the much-loved Mundubbera local.



"I've always had a passion for them and my husband liked them too," she said.



"There were a couple of young bull riders over the back here and we used to catch some ferals for them and they would come over and get on them, so it sort of just progressed from there.



"Then we started off saying we'll get one or two and if we get a show a month, we'd be happy.



"Now we have a couple hundred bulls on hand all the time.



"We've got 50 breeding cows and wean between 40 and 50 calves a year, and we have a very young team this year."

One of BK Bucking Bull's finest, boasting the famous Little Yellow Jacket bloodlines.

Ms King and her daughter have been running their commercial Charbray herd, as well as the bull business together, along with Kandiece's husband Justin.



The two women travel around the rodeo circuit, from PBR events to local shows around the Wide Bay area, all with Kandiece's two young children in tow.



Ms King said they enjoy the lifestyle and being around the rodeo crowd, while doing what many would call a man's job and successfully creating a name for themselves within the industry.



"It is great, the atmosphere and the people," she said.



"And even though it's a male dominated world, they're very respectful of us girls.



"If you're an event and you need some help, there's always someone there to pitch in and give you a hand."



"Justin is home every second week and he helps us when he's here but the rest of the time it's just Kandiece and I.



"She's a very capable woman, she can do anything a man can do."



After being hindered by drought and COVID-19 over the last few years, Ms King said it was great to see rodeos back in full swing this year.

"COVID knocked everything around, so it's been very quiet for two years, and we've had four years of drought, but it's all kicking off again now with the good season.



"We had record numbers at Monto, there were more than 108 entries over the line which is really good for a little local show."



The family were hit by a massive tornado-like storm over a year ago which ripped the roof off their home and sent it kilometres down the paddock, but are hoping to move back to their home property later this year after the rebuild is complete.



