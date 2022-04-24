Speckle Park female to world-first $100,000 top

A SPECKLE Park breed record was blitzed today as a heifer soared to $100,000 top money during the 7th Invitational Scone Speckle Park sale.



In the breakdown 49 bulls were sold to $24,000 to average $9327, while 41 heifers were sold to $100,000, averaging $18268, and two cows with calves at foot returned $18,000 a unit and $11,000/unit.

Meanwhile nine semen packages sold to $275 a straw and 11 embryo packages sold to $5300 an embryo.

Battalion Heartbreaker R16 was the 19 month-old female that was offered by Battalion Speckle Park stud, Dundee, and purchased for the $100,000 world record price by Ivery Downs Speckle Park stud, Colinton, Qld.



Purchasers Dale and Stacey Jones said they had long admired the Battalion Heartbreaker cow line and its standout matron, Battalion Heartbreaker M1.

"We don't own the cow, but to own one of her daughters is the next best thing," Mr Jones told The Land.

The Jones' took home four Battalion Heartbreaker heifers in total, to average $56,000, plus the 21 month-old bull, Battalion Apollo R51 for $12,000.

The best of the bulls was the $24,000 Promised Land Ulysses R321, who was snapped up by a Gunnedah buyer.

Offered by Ian Oatley at Promised Land Speckle Park stud, Gleniffer, the 20 month-old was by Upto Specs Ulysses 25U and from Codiak Bam Bam GNK 16A.



Tipping the scales at 654 kilograms he measured 103 square cm eye muscle area with fat depths of 8mm on the rib and 12mm on the rump.

The sale was conducted by McGrath Upper Hunter, with guest auctioneer Ryan Morris of Ray White GTSM, Albury, taking bids.

