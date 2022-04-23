Photos: Julia Creek Dirt n Dust Festival day two

+19 Punters gather trackside at the Julia Creek Turf Club for the Multicom Artesian Express race day. Photos: Zoe Thomas.







































Julia Creek Dirt n Dust Festival is in full swing with punters gathering trackside at the Julia Creek Turf Club for the Multicom Artesian Express race day.

Patchy rain and strong winds did not dampen spirits as north-west locals and visitors dressed to the nines for the much loved fashions on the field segments.



Rodeo action once again returns tonight with both the Booth Rural mini bulls and Rydweld open bull ride taking place.



Country star Mick Lindsay will entertain festival goers into the night with the winner of the hotly contested 'best butt' competition to also be announced.



Check out all the faces and fun from day two.



