Socials: ICMJ Northern Conference attracts record crowd

More than 100 agriculture students and young industry professionals are in attendance at the 2022 ICMJ Northern Conference in Rockhampton for four days of meat science education, beef industry insights and professional development.

Hosted by Teys Australia and CQUniversity, participants are taking part in a wide range of sessions designed to enhance their understanding of the northern beef industry supply chain, develop their meat judging capabilities, and explore the career opportunities offered in the beef industry.

ICMJ Northern Committee chair and Teys Australia's Ethan Mooney, said the program was designed to give participants a leg-up for a future career in the red meat sector.

"Participants are hearing directly from people like Mark Davie, chair of the Australian Beef Sustainability Framework, about the future direction of the industry in terms of economic resilience, animal husbandry techniques, managing climate risk and the prosperity of rural and regional communities," Mr Mooney said.

"This high-level knowledge and understanding, combined with skills in meat cut identification and judging are critical for the future leaders of the red meat sector and we want to build the expertise of the next generation."

"ICMJ's mission is to inspire and develop future professionals in the global red-meat industry and this event is a big part of that," he said.

The Teys Australia carcase breakdown is a highlight of the program, along with the Career and Trade Expo where participants can meet and network with some of the beef industry's biggest employers.



The program will continue with practical hands-on workshops, an abattoir tour and the Teys Australia meat judging competition, culminating with the NH Foods Gala Dinner at the Rockhampton Customs House on Saturday evening.

The conference is also an opportunity for high achievers in the meat judging competition to be selected to participate in the 2023 ICMJ South-East Asia Tour.

