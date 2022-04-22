Maranoa ballot paper filling up

Sitting MP David Littleproud has yet more competition in the forthcoming federal election, with the United Australia Party and the Queensland Shooters Fishers and Farmers Party announcing candidates for the Maranoa electorate.

The latter will be represented by Malcolm Richardson, the state leader of the SFFP, while Goondiwindi-bred Nathan McDonald is standing for the UAP.

An LNP member until November last year, Mr McDonald said he became disillusioned with both the amount of national debt being racked up by the Morrison government, and with the decision by the LNP to commit to net zero emissions by 2050.



"I fear it will threaten Australia's world class industries, including our agricultural industry, and affect our standard of living," he said.



"I am also concerned about what net zero will mean for the provision of reliable, affordable electricity into the future.



"With the UAP team, I want to see manufacturing return to Australia, but this won't happen with rising energy costs. We need to review energy policy in this country."



Mr McDonald supported UAP's zonal taxation policy for a 20 per cent tax concession for individuals and businesses located more than 200 kilometres from a capital city, which he said would help encourage growth and investment in the regional communities of Maranoa.

Malcolm Richardson contested Southern Downs for the SFFP in the 2020 state election.

He received 4.4pc of the primary vote, behind incumbent LNP Member James Lister, Labor Party and One Nation candidates, and ahead of Greens and Legalise Cannibas Qld candidates.



