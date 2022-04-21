A different postcode every week but these kids still have to hit the books

A classroom on wheels and school grounds in a different town each week would be a novelty to most students, but for these kids, it's nothing out of the ordinary.

The National School for Travelling Show Children is a mobile classroom setup, with two library vans and a smaller classroom layout in a Mercedes Sprinter van, following the families of the agricultural show circuit.

Currently there are 35 primary students enrolled in the travelling school, studying a curriculum set by the Dubbo School of Distance Education.

Three teachers and the mobile-school drivers travel on three different runs across various states.

School coordinator Leanne Allan said the setup of the mobile classroom allows the children to feel a sense of normality when attending school with a teacher and other students, despite changing postcodes each week.



"The children all belong to the families who travel with the agricultural show circuit around eastern Australia," she said.

"But they're not all in the same classroom at the same time because there are shows on all over the place.

"It is wonderful to have all the kids together when they've got a uniform, they get up in the morning and go to school just like everybody else, except it's always in a different town every week."



"We do go north to Cairns and west to Emerald in Queensland, to Darwin and Alice Springs in the Northern Territory, we go to South Australia, and Melbourne. Quite often there is three lots running at the same time.



"There hasn't been a run in Tasmania since COVID happened, but we do usually send a teacher there as well."



New South Wales education minister Sarah Mitchell checking out one of the mobile classrooms while the children work on their laptops. Photo: Supplied

Tracey Dell is one of the teachers who travels around the country with the show school, and despite only starting the job three months ago, she already has a love for the unique style of teaching.



"The travel was probably one of the main draw cards for me with the job, having the ability to travel around to different places so regularly you know whether it's every week or fortnight, you get to see somewhere new," she said.



"Coming from Victoria and being in and out of lockdown for two years, the the thought of being able to get back out there and see parts of Australia that I haven't haven't seen. And teaching is my absolute passion.



"It's not always the same kids so, there was a brother and sister I had for almost the whole term, but then there's other kids that I might only have for a week and then they link back up in another couple of weeks. Then you can reconnect and see where they've been and hear about their experiences. So it's excellent."



Ms Dell said the mobile school has its own challenges, but both the kids and parents are very enthusiastic about their education.



"It's quite different to working within the same four walls every day with the same group of children, so it definitely can be a little bit challenging at times," she said.



"Obviously the students are spread out from prep to grade six, so each student is doing different tasks and they're all working at different levels.



"The parents are super passionate about the opportunity that their children have, because they possibly didn't get the same opportunity that their children have so they're really supportive of me, and the work that I'm doing in the classroom with them.



"The kids actually quite like school. They've been doing it since they were little, so they don't really know any different.



"They know exactly where they're going and when, so they're very familiar with the routine."



Also read: USQ school reflects research excellence in Agriculture



Also read: Wild dog baiting rates on the agenda for Winton producers, council



Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

